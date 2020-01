SPA vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Spanish Regional T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SPA vs Madrid United Match 9 at Woodbridge Oval 6:30 PM IST:

TOSS – The toss between SPA vs Madrid United will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Oval

My Dream11 Team

Brown, Perman, Munoz, Wajid, Yaqoob, Afzal, Ahmed, Hafeez Abdul, Ashraf, Khan, Azman

SQUADS

SPA: Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Christian Munoz, Abdul Wajid, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Kieran Perman, Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani

Madrid United: Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

