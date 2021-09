SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Spain vs Norway Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SPA vs NOR at Cartama Oval: In Match 4 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Norway will take on Spain at the Cartama Oval on Monday. The Dream11 ECC T10 SPA vs NOR match will start at 6:30 PM IST – September 13. Spain have entered this tournament on the back of a thumping 2-1 series victory against Germany. However, Spain suffered a setback as they lost their opening match to Belgium. On the other hand, Norway also has a lot of talented players in their arsenal. This will be the second match for both these teams. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, SPA vs NOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Norway Dream11 Team Player List, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, SPA vs NOR Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Spain vs Norway, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - LUX vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction ECC T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Luxembourg vs Sweden, Playing XIs For Today’s Match 5 at Cartama Cricket Oval 8:30 PM IST September 13

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Norway and Spain will take place at 6 PM IST – September 13. Also Read - KW vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bengal T20 Challenge Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain- Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Durgapur Dazzlers, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Eden Gardens at 7 PM IST September 13 Monday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - LU vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leeds United vs Liverpool on September 12, Sunday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

SPA vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khizer Ahmed

Batsmen – Raza Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal

All-rounders – Yasir Ali-I, Ali Tafseer (C), Walid Ghauri, Jack Perman (VC)

Bowlers – Syed-Waqas Ahmed, Raja Adeel, Pritvhi Bhart

SPA vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

Spain: Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Raja, Paul Hennessy, Asjad Muhammad, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman.

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Waqas Ahmed, Khizer Ahmed (WK), Prithvi Bhart, Walid Ghauri, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Ali Tafseer, Usman Arif, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak.

SPA vs NOR Squads

Spain: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (wk), Ravi Panchal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Raja, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, Atif Mehmood, Chris Mills, Hamza Saleem, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills, Ravi Panchal, Arif Mehmood.

Norway: Faizan Mumtaz, Walid Ghauri, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Ali Tafseer, Pritvhi Bhart, Raza Iqbal, Hayatullah Niazi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Suhail Iftikhar, Malik Usman-Arif, Hayatullah Niazi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ SPA Dream11 Team/ Norway Dream11 Team Prediction/ Spain Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.