Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Spain vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 3 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SPA vs SUI at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. A high-profile encounter between Spain vs Switzerland is all set to set the tournament on fire with quality footballing action. The Nations League SPA vs SUI match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. It will begin at 12.15 AM IST – October 11 in India. Switzerland are coming into this contest after suffering a humiliating 1-2 defeat at the hands of Croatia last week and will be eager to stop the Spaniards from adding winning points to their kitty. Spain will be confident for Saturday’s game as they currently sit at the top of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League standings. The Spanish side under the able guidance of Luis Enrique will have the upper hand in the upcoming match. In the head-to-head tally, Spain hold a significant advantage over Switzerland. Spain have won 15 out of the total 20 matches, while the Swiss have managed to win only four of these matches. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 24 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST Saturday October 10

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group D match between Spain vs Switzerland will start at 12.15 AM IST – October 11 in India. Also Read - BOS vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Boost Region vs Band-e-Amir Dragons One-day Match at Kandahar Cricket Stadium 10.30 AM IST October 10 Saturday

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Also Read - WW vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Western Warriors vs Central Smashers T20 Match at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur 9 AM IST Saturday October 10

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Rodrigo Hernandez, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards: Ansu Fati (C), Robert Moreno (VC), Haris Seferovic

SPA vs SUI Predicted Playing XIs

Spain: David De Gea, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, SergioReguilon, Dani Ceballos, Ferran Torres, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Rodrigo Moreno.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Kevin Mbabu, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Michel Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Ruben Vargas, Christian Fassnacht.

SPA vs SUI SQUADS

Spain (SPA): David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Jesus Navas, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Jose Campana, Mikel Merino, Rodrigo Hernandez, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales, Ansu Fati, Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno.

Switzerland (SUI): Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Kevin Mbabu, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Michael Lang, Ricardo Rodriguez, Becir Omeragic, Loris Benito, Steven Zuber, Michel Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Renato Steffen, Djibril Sow, Simon Sohm, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht, Albian Ajeti, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPA Dream11 Team/ SUI Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team Prediction/ Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction – UEFA Nations League/ Online Football Tips and more.