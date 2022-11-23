Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India.

Spain vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: Spain coach Luis Enrique said he was “the leader” of the national team as he looked ahead to the 2010 champion’s opening match in the World Cup finals against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

“The leader of the national team has to be the coach because it’s me who decides who plays and when we travel and things like that,” said the Spain boss.

“I am a leader who has to give solutions to the team,” he added, insisting he was “very calm and looking forward to starting and giving people something to celebrate.”

Enrique said he had “maximum respect for Costa Rica,” who are appearing in their sixth World Cup finals.

“We know Costa Rica and their players and their coach (Luis Fernando Suarez) is an expert. I am sure they are going to be competitive, and we have to be attentive and get it right because we want to go to the final,” he added.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain vs Costa Rica Group E Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played on Wednesday (November 23) from 9:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Spain and Costa Rica going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.