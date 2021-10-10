Spain vs France Live Streaming UEFA Nations League Final

Milan: In the exciting finale of the UEFA Nations League, Spain will face France on Monday (IST). The two teams have played consistent football in the second edition of the Nations League as World Champions France beat No 1 ranked Belgium in the semifinals. While Luis Enrique’s Spain beat Euro Champions Italy to seal the place in the final. Without any megastar, Spain have played like a collective unit under Enrique and managed to impress many with their efforts. On the other side, the French team is filled with some superstars of world football including Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and generational star Kylian Mbappe. It is going to be one hell of a contest with Spain relying on possession-based football while France playing with their counter-attacking style. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match?

The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, October 11 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match being played?

The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match?

The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match?

The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Final Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.