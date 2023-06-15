Home

Spain vs Italy LIVE Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Semi-Final match between Spain and Italy online and on TV.

Spain vs Italy LIVE Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Enschede, Netherlands: Spain ended Italy’s world-record 37-game unbeaten run when the teams met in the last four of the 2021 Nations League finals. They were minutes away from missing out on a second consecutive semi-final appearance, but Álvaro Morata’s late winner against Portugal secured top spot in Group A2 for La Roja, who have since replaced former boss Luis Enrique with ex-Under-19 and Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente. After failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy restored some pride by coming through a difficult group including Germany, England and Hungary to reach their second straight Nations League finals. Having lost their opening EURO 2024 qualifier to the Three Lions, Roberto Mancini’s team will be eager to prove they still belong among the European elite with victory in the Netherlands.

When is the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match ?

The Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match will take place on Friday, 16th June, 2023.

What is the timing of the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match ?

The Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match being played?

The Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match will be played at De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match ?

The Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match ?

The Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App.

