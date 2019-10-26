Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Spain vs Portugal Prediction Iberia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 SPA vs POR at Murcia: In the match no. 4 of Iberia Cup 2019, Spain will take on Portugal at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia. In the tournament opener, Spain thumped Portugal by 8 wickets to start their campaign on a high. Playing their T20I debut game, Portugal lost two wickets off first two balls and never recovered from there. They finished with 87/7 in their 20 overs which is at least 30 runs short of the par score. The Spanish team completed the chase in just 14.2 overs to complete an easy win. Tariq Aziz took both wickets but couldn’t make a difference to the result. Opener Paul Hennessy scored a 30-ball 38 to push Spain towards an easy win.

TOSS – The toss between Spain and Portugal will take place at 6.45 PM (IST).

Time: 6.15 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

My Dream11 Team

Yasir Ali, Arslan Ahmed (VC), Md Fakhrul Hussain, Paul Hennessy (C), Faran Afzal, Paulo Buccimazza, Tariq Aziz, Awais Ahmed, Tom Vine, Mian Mehmood and Atif Mehmood.

SPA vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Spain: Faran Afzal, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Kuldeep Lal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Mucktair Singh, Atif Mehmood, Raja Adeel, Tom Vine.

Portugal: Tariq Aziz, Arslan Ahmed, Zohaib Sarwar, Amer Ikram, Mian Mehmood, Paulo Buccimazza (C), Najjam Shahzad, Francoise Stoman (WK), Imran Khan, Syed Ali Naqi, Md Fakhrul Hussain.

SQUADS

Spain: Faran Afzal (WK), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine, Raja Adeel, Rhys Morgan, Nadim Hussain, Jack Perman, Vinod Kumar, Mucktair Singh.

Portugal: Arslan Ahmed, M Sajjad Yousef, Najjam Shahzad, Md Fakhrul Hussain, Paolo Buccimazza (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Sukhwinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Amer Ikram, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Mian Shahid Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ POR Dream11 Team/ SPA Dream11 Team/ Portugal Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.