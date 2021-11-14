New Delhi: First place will be on the line in Group B of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as Spain and Sweden go head to head at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Sunday. Spain currently sit top of the table with 16 points from seven games, one point above Sweden, who have enjoyed a thrilling campaign so far. Spain returned to winning ways on Thursday as they saw off a dogged Greece side 1-0 courtesy of Pablo Sarabia’s 26th-minute penalty. This followed a painful 2-1 defeat at the hands of France when they squared off in October’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s men have now won each of their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers. They will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and edge closer to sealing their spot in Qatar. Meanwhile, Sweden were denied a third win on the bounce last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Georgia. Prior to that, Jan Andersson’s men saw off Kosovo and Greece in their previous two outings, scoring five goals and conceding none in that time. Sweden have managed just one win away from home, which came on match day two against Kosovo, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways immediately. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers live match online and on TV.Also Read - Portugal vs Serbia Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: When And Where to Watch POR vs SER Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

What are the timings of the Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, November 15.

Where will the Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Spain vs Sweden World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.