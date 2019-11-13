David Villa, Spain’s top goal-scorer, on Wednesday announced his retirement from football. The 37-year-old, currently playing for Vissel Kobe in the J1 League, said that he will retire next month.

In his glittering career, Villa won the World Cup, European Championships and Champions League. The star striker played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia during his 19-year career.

After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me. pic.twitter.com/E82vb3tNwT — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) November 13, 2019

Villa was a part of the Spanish squad in the three World Cups, including the one which lifted the trophy in 2010. Villa, who in his glittering career scored a record for 59 goals for Spain, won the European Championship in 2010.

Villa had a stoic career with Barcelona as well where he won the 2010-11 Champions League, 2011 Club World Cup, the 2011 UEFA Super Club in addition to two La Liga wins in 2010-11 and 2012-13.

Villa won his third La Liga title with Atletico Madrid in his one season in 2013-14 after leaving the Catalan giants.

“I have decided to end my professional career and that I have decided to retire,” Villa said in Kobe.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. This is the result of discussions I had with my family and people around me… I wanted to retire from football, not be forced to retire from football,” added an emotional Villa.

Following his playing career, the Spaniard will become an investor Queensboro FC, a new franchise based in the New York district of Queens. The team will plat in the second tier of the US football.

“Even though I will no longer be on the pitch, I will continue to be involved in football in other ways and will continue to contribute to the football world,” said Villa.