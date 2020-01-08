Spanish club Malaga have suspended their head coach Victor Sanchez after a sexually explicit video was leaked on social media. The video which features the 43-year-old wearing a Malaga training shirt expose his genitals to the camera was widely circulated on Twitter and WhatsApp on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, Sanchez claimed he had been blackmailed over the video prior to it being made public. “I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion,” he said.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions. Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Malaga are currently 16th in Spain’s second-tier having won just one of their past five matches.

“In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Víctor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” the club said in a statement.

“We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified.”

However, the club’s president Abdullah N Al Thani posted a bizarre statement on Twitter saying: “We are still waiting to know. Who is the person who is always lying? He is like the angel who never makes mistakes. He does not want to admit the mistake just one time and say the truth. Did you think that will help you, always lying to everyone!? Be strong and say I made a mistake.”