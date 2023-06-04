Home

Sports

Spanish F1 Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Records Dominant Win In Barcelona Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton

Spanish F1 Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Records Dominant Win In Barcelona Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton

With this win, Max Verstappen recorded his third win in a row and 40th in Formula 1. He also got a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Max Verstappen celebrates after his Spanish GP win. (Image: Twitter)

Barcelona: Max Verstappen started from pole to complete his fifth victory of the season at Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and extended his Formula One Championship lead to 52 points. It was Red Bull’s seventh win in as many races.

The Dutchman finished ahead of the Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who finished second and third respectively at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished fourth despite starting 11th.

You may like to read

With this win, the 25-year-old recorded his third win in a row and 40th in F1. He also got a bonus point for the fastest lap.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES