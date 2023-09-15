Home

Sports

Spanish La Liga Signs Agreement With West Bengal, To Set Up Football Academy In State

Spanish La Liga Signs Agreement With West Bengal, To Set Up Football Academy In State

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and La Liga president Javier Tebas during a closed-door meeting.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee, ex-India cricket captain SOurav Ganguly and other dignitaries in Madrid on Friday. (Image: @Tebasjavier)

Kolkata: Spanish football league La Liga signed an agreement with the West Bengal government to set up an academy in the state for nurturing young talents, an official said on Friday. The MoU was signed during a closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and La Liga president Javier Tebas in Madrid, he said.

Trending Now

Banerjee, who is on a 12-day trip to Spain, met Tebas in Madrid on Thursday evening and held a closed-door meeting, which focussed on strengthening relations through linking sports and cultural institutions.

You may like to read

“This remarkable MoU intends to promote football to foster sportsmanship, health, and prosperity. La Liga will develop a football training academy in West Bengal,” the official said. According to the agreement, coaches and players from the state will be trained by the coaches of La Liga.

Esta tarde he tenido el placer de recibir en Madrid a la Primera Ministra de Bengala Occidental, Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial, una de las regiones con mayor tradición futbolística de la India. Juntos trabajaremos por seguir impulsando el fútbol en la región a través del… pic.twitter.com/rMW6bAB8fo — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) September 14, 2023

They will also share their experience and expertise to assist the football clubs of West Bengal and make them self-sustainable, the official said. Banerjee was accompanied by former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and senior officials of Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Banerjee invited Tebas to West Bengal, and requested him to be present during a friendly match. “Be our guest, feel the football mania in Bengal. The kind of football frenzy you witness in Bengal is unparalleled,” she told the La Liga president.

Today, I attended the West Bengal Session with @LaLiga, Spain organised in partnership with WBIDC and ICC. President Javier Tebas and I had an enriching discussion about the development of football in Bengal. The session was attended by @SGanguly99 as well as representatives… pic.twitter.com/VI6jrAzfWP — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 14, 2023

In reply, he said, “I have no doubt that Bengal is the talent factory of football, and has produced some of India’s finest players.” Ganguly, the cricket icon, said the academy would be a positive step for developing talents in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES