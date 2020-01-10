Atletico Madrid rallied to come from behind and beat Barcelona 3-2 in the second semi-final to make the final of the Spanish Super Cup, where they will face Real Madrid. With the scored tied at 2-2, a late winner from Angel Correa proved to be the last of five second-half goals on an entertaining night in Jeddah.

Barcelona was the superior of the two sides in the first half taking shots at the goal but only to be denied by keeper Jan Oblak. Luis Suarez was handed a yellow card for confronting Atletico’s Joao Felix and when Stephan Savic came to his teammate’s defence, he wasn’t spared either.

Diego Simeone brought Koke on into the second half and he immediately put Atleti ahead by netting a shot past Neto after a wonderful playball by Correa. However, six minutes later Lionel Messi levelled things up as he single-handedly dribbled the ball into the box and fired a shot to Oblak’s right.

Before Barcelona were at the receiving end of the VAR wrath, Antoine Griezmann had slotted a goal off a Suarez rebound to put the Catalans ahead. Messi could have had two but a VAR review ruled out his goal as the ball had come off his upper arm before the shot. Pique had seemingly netted Barcelona’s third goal of the night before he was called offside by the slightest of margins.

Atletico were given the chance to equalise soon when Neto tripped inside the box and Alvaro Morata calmly converted a penalty. A second penalty immediately after the equaliser was denied as the ball had clearly hit Pique’s arm but there was nothing to worry as Correa scored the winner for Atletico to make the final of the first-ever four-team Super Cup.

“It was a very strange game, it was very hot and it was very tough for us but luckily we were able to turn things around and win. We got the victory because we had faith, we were always looking to win the game, we did that and we’re very happy,” Correa said.