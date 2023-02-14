Home

Sparta Prague Footballer Jakub Jankto Comes Out As Gay, Says I No Longer Want to Hide Myself

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto said in a social media statement.

Sparta Prague Footballer Jakub Jankto Comes Out Gay, Says I No Longer Want to Hide Myself. (Image: Twitter)

Prague: Czech Republican international and Sparta Prague footballer has revealed himself as gay on Monday as he no longer wishes to hide himself from the society.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love,” he added.

Ojala algún día las personas que pertenecen al colectivo LGBTQ+ no tengan que hacer noticia su orientación sexual. Valiente Jakub Jankto, primer futbolista europeo y de La Liga, en declarar su homosexualidad. Todo lo bueno del mundo para él ️‍pic.twitter.com/4t2sPqzDgK — Eme Ce (@maricarmenlove3) February 13, 2023

“I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion,” he further said.

“Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and teammates some time ago,” his current club Sparta Prague showed full support for his sexual orientation.

The 27-year old midfielder joined the likes of Justin Fashanu, Josh Cavallo and Jake Daniels, some of the few footballers to have come out as gay. He is currently on loan from Getafe and has previously played for Sampdoria, Udinese and Ascoli.

“Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto,” Getafe also offered their support on Twitter.

“We’re all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone,” tweeted FIFA. “Well done, Jakub. You’re a true inspiration, and European football is with you!” said UEFA. “Proud of you, Jakub!” tweeted La Liga leaders Barcelona.

He has a three-year-old son, David, with his ex-girlfriend with whom he broke up in 2021.

