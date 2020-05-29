SPB vs DVE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SPB vs DVE at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

Toss: The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

SPB vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Sunil Ambris (captain), Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Shammon Hooper (vice-captain), Sealron Williams, Urnel Thomas, Darius Martin, Delron Johnson, Wesrick Strough

SPB vs DVE Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews, Maxwell Edwards

