SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SPB vs FCS at Arnos Vale Ground: In match no. 9 of Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 tournament, Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns with the Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday. The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 SPB vs FCS match will start at 9 PM IST – May 19. Salt Pond Breakers, who finished as runners-up in the last edition, have made a solid start in this tournament with two back-to-back wins against the Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers. On the other hand, Fort Charlotte Strikers have been a bit inconsistent, they have played three matches so far and have won one of them. They lost to Dark View Explorers in their previous match by 19 runs. Here is the Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, SPB vs FCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SPB vs FCS Probable XIs Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 19.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

SPB vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween (VC), Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen – Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders – Sunil Ambris (C), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers – Delron Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs FCS Probable Playing 11s

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Andrew Thomas, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Kensley Joseph, Sheldon Hooper, Jevon Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe, Leshawn Lewis, Kirton Lavia (C), Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Shaquille Brown, Geron Whyllie.

SPB vs FCS Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw.

