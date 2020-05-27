SPB vs LSH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SPB vs LSH at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players. Also Read - DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Gardens Rangers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 8:00 PM IST Wednesday May 27

TOSS – The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 9:30 PM (IST). Also Read - TY vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Taiyuan vs Taiwan Power Match at Taiwan Stadium 4:30 PM IST May 27 Wednesday

Time: 10:00 PM IST Also Read - FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 6:00 PM IST Wednesday May 27

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

SPB vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Camus Hackshaw, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Brown, Sunil Ambris (captain), Donwell Hector, Dean Browne, Urnel Thomas, Othniel Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough (vice-captain)

SPB vs LSH Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

La Soufriere Hikers: Camano Cain, Desron Maloney , Dillon Douglas, Rawdon Bentick, Salvan Browne, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Camus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell, Othniel Lewis.

