Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SPC vs EXC at Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground: In the highly-awaited final match of ECS T10 – Capelle tournament, Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Excelsior 20 at the Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Capelle SPC vs EXC match will commence at 7.30 PM IST – September 18. Sparta Cricket 1888 are coming into this contest on back of four consecutive victories in the T10 tournament. They are riding high on confidence and will start as outright favourites against Excelsior. On the other hand, Excelsior 20, have won three matches out of four they had played in ECS T10 – Capelle competition. Both teams will give everything to assert their dominance over each other and come as the undisputed leader on the board.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 toss between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Excelsior 20 will take place at 7.15 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Timothy de Kok

Batsmen: Mamoon Latif, Musa Ahmad, Ben Cooper

All-Rounders: Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh (C), Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost (VC)

Bowlers: Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Tom Heggelman

SPC vs EXC Probable Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Mamoon Latif, Musa Ahmad, Danish Umar, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Faisal Iqball, Timothy de Kok (WK), Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Prithviraj Balwant Singh.

Excelsior 20: Joost Kroesen, Ryan Campbell, Ben Cooper, Rens van Troost, Corey Rutgers, Lorenzo Ingram, Mathijs Schewe (WK), Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar.

SPC vs EXC Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC): Prithvi Balwantsingh, Lovepreet Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Finley Bijkerk, Mudassar Bukhari, Max Hoornweg, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Tim de-Kok, Manin Singh, Ivo Hoornweg, Danish Umar, Craig Ambrose, Gagan Singh, Tom Hoornweg, Sawan Sardha, Joost Martijn-snoep, Lenert Van-Wyk, Quirjin Gunning, Usman Saleem, Ali Raza, Faisal Iqbal, Mamoon Latif.

Excelsior 20 (EXC): Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost.

