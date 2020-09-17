SPC vs EXC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s SPC vs EXC Match 8 at Sportpark Bermweg: The eigth match of the tournament will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Excelsior 20 – the second time today that these two teams will be locking horns. Also Read - KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club T10 Match 7 at Sportpark Bermweg 2:30 PM IST September 17

We are into the second day of the Capelle T10 league. On Day 1, Sparta played three matches and won all of them to take the top spot in the standings/ They are followed by Excelsior who have also won both their matches so far. Also Read - BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 6 Between Bokaro Blasters And Dumka Daredevils Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Thursday September 17

SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club ended Tuesday losing all their matches. Also Read - SPC vs EXC Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 T10 Match 6 at Sportpark Bermweg 12:30 PM IST September 17

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for Thursday:-

September 17 Schedule

#Match 6, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Excelsior 20 will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – September 17.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

SPC vs EXC My Dream11 Team

Niels Etman (captain), Musa Ahmad (vice-captain), Mudassar Bukhari, Tim de-kok, Joost Kroesen, Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Faisal Iqbal, Rick Zeggers, Jelte Schoonheim, Lorenzo Ingram

SPC vs EXC Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Danish Umar, Craig Ambrose, Gagan Singh, Tom Hoornweg, Sawan Sardha, Joost Martijn-snoep, Lenert Van-Wyk, Quirjin Gunning, Usman Saleem, Ali Raza, Faisal Iqbal, Mamoon Latif, Lovepreet Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Finley Bijkerk, Mudassar Bukhari, Max Hoornweg, Vikramjit Singh, Tim de-Kok, Manin Singh, Ivo Hoornweg

Excelsior 20: Wahab Umar, Stan van Troost, Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Akhilesh Arun, Ben Cooper, Gijs Kroesen,Ryan Campbell, Jelte van Troost, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Jelte Schoonheim, Joost Kroesen, Niels Etman, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Sohail Bhatti, Rick Zeggers, Salman Yaqub, Sheraz Ahmad, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Rens van Troost, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Sebastiaan Gokke

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPC Dream11 Team/ EXC Dream11 Team/ Sparta Cricket 1888 Dream11 Team/ Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.