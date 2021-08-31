SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Liege CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SPC vs LIE at Sportpark Bermweg: In match no. 10 of ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Liege CC will take on defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 at the Sportpark Bermweg on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Capelle SPC vs LIE match will start at 8:30 PM IST – August 31. Defending champions Sparta played like champions on the opening day of the tournament, where they won all the three matches they played. They occupy the top spot in the standings with 6 points. On the other hand, Liege CC will be playing their first two matches against the formidable Sparta Cricket 1888. They featured in ECS Belgium last year and have a win-loss record of 1-1. Here is the ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, SPC vs LIE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SPC vs LIE Probable XIs ECS T10 Capelle, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Liege CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Capelle.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Liege CC and Sparta Cricket 1888 will take place at 8 PM IST – August 31.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

SPC vs LIE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Garnett Tarr (VC)

Batsmen – Musa Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Ikramullah Naser

All-rounders – Salman Yaqub, Shariz Ahmad (C), Aryan Butt

Bowlers – Shafiullah Zakhel, Pardeep Singh, Deepu Sachdeva, Sohail Kalim

SPC vs LIE Probable Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep (C), Garnett Tarr (wk), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh.

Liege CC: Umair Butt (C), Sultan Ali, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Muneeb, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Adnan Razzaq, Shafiullah Zakhel, Harman Singh, Ikramullah Naser, Ali Hassan Ghuman.

SPC vs LIE Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888: Ali Raza, Aryan Dutt, Asief Hoseinbaks, Danish Umar, Faisal Iqbal, Finley Bijkerk, Garnett Tarr, Imran Choudry, Ivo Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep, Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Mudassar Bukhari, Musa Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Randeep Deol, Salman Yaqub, Sawan Sardha, Shahzad Khan, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Hoornweg, Usman Ishfaq, Usman Saleem, Vikramjit Singh, Wahab Umar.

Liege CC: Ikramullah Naser, Sultan Ali, Param Singh, Harman Singh, Ali -Raza, Umair Butt, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Gagandeep Singh Mann, Shafiullah Zakhel, Burhan Niaz, Manpreet Singh-III, Ali Hassan-I.

