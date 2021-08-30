SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SPC vs QUV at Sportpark Bermweg: In match no. 1 of ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Qui Vive will take on defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 at the Sportpark Bermweg on Monday. The ECS T10 Capelle SPC vs QUV match will start at 12:30 PM IST – August 30. Sparta Cricket 1888 has played 7 matches in the last edition and won 6 of those including the finals. They defeated Excelsior 20 in the finals by 29 runs to clinch the trophy. On the other hand, Qui Vive are featuring for the first time in the ECS tournament. The majority of their players are from the Indian subcontinent. Here is the ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction, SPC vs QUV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SPC vs QUV Probable XIs ECS T10 Capelle, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Capelle.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Qui Vive and Sparta Cricket 1888 will take place at 12 PM IST – August 30.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Netherlands.

SPC vs QUV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – A Raza, NB Damodaran (C)

Batsmen – M Ahmad, P Nuwal, A Arora (VC)

All-rounders – M Bukhari, A Dutt, V Singh

Bowlers – U Saleem, B Gurumurthy, S Shaikh

SPC vs QUV Probable Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmad, Ali Raza (wk), Mudassar Bukhari, Joost Martijn Snoep, Max Hoornweg, Danish Umar, Usman Saleem, Manin Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Wahab Umar, Aryan Dutt.

Qui Vive: Naveen Balaj Damodaran, Ashish Arora, Palas Nuwal, Imran Shaik, Keshav Ranjan, Jeyapaul Vasan, Puneet Kumar Bindlish, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy, Vivek Varnam.

SPC vs QUV Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888: Ali Raza, Aryan Dutt, Asief Hoseinbaks, Danish Umar, Faisal Iqbal, Finley Bijkerk, Garnett Tarr, Imran Choudry, Ivo Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep, Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Mudassar Bukhari, Musa Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Randeep Deol, Salman Yaqub, Sawan Sardha, Shahzad Khan, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Hoornweg, Usman Ishfaq, Usman Saleem, Vikramjit Singh, Wahab Umar.

Qui Vive: Ajay Kotnala, Amit Kumar, Arnav Mishra, Ashish Arora, Bala Gurumurthy, Imran Shaik, Janapati Janapati, Jeyapaul Vasan, Keshav Ranjan, Kumaran Thirumalai, Msingh Singh, Murad Jiwa, Naveen Balaji, Palas Nuwal, Puneet Bindlish, Sabir Shaikh, Santhosh Ravi, Satyajeet Singh, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Vivek Babu Varnam.

