SPC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's SPC vs VCC Match 12 at Sportpark Bermweg: The third and final day of the tournament has arrived. A total of four matches will be played today including two league matches followed by bronze medal and then the final.

After two days, Sparta are at the top of the pile with eight points followed by Excelsior 20 at second with six points while Kampong and Voorburg occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Four matches have been scheduled for Friday:-

September 18 Schedule

#Match 11, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 12, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket, 2:30 PM IST

#Bronze Final, TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM IST

#Final, TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

SPC vs VCC Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888: Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Faisal Iqbal, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Quirijn Gunning, Tom Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Ali Raza, Mudassar Bukhari, Mamoon Latif, Tim de Kok, Danish Umar, Usman Saleem, Manin Singh, Sawan Sardha, Vikramjit Singh, Max Hoornweg, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk

Voorburg Cricket Club: Steffen Mulder, Shawn Francis, Yasir Hamid, Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Aryan Dutt, Tahir Bajwa, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Ricardo Goncalves, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Rehan Waheed, Tobias Nota, Atif Zaka, Sajjad Kamal, Iftikhar Ahmad, Nirav Kulkarni

