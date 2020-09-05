Dream11 Team Prediction

Sparta Cricket Club is set to take on Voorburg Cricket Club Saturday 5th September 2020, at Sportpark Westvliet, Groene Zoom 20.

Voorburg has finished third and fourth in the recently completed Topklasse competition.

TOSS: The toss between Voorburg Cricket Club vs Sparta Cricket Club will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Voorburg’s Westvliet Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batsmen: L van Wyk, B de Leede, A Qasim Ahmad

All-rounders: M Bukhari, V Kingma, A Dutt, F Iqbal-II

Bowlers: M Singh, J Martijn Snoep, M Hoornweg

Likely 11

SPC: M Bukhari (C), A Raza (WK), L van Wyk, F Iqbal, M Singh, A Buurman, N Ibrahimkhil, U Saleem, M Hoornweg, S Sardha, J Snoep

VCC: L de Leede (C), T Nota (WK), A Dutt, T de Grooth, V Kingma, A Razzaqi, A Ahmed, F de Lange, A Iftikhar, R Pieterse, S de Leede

SQUADS

SPC: Ali Raza, Danish Umar, Lenert Van Wyk, Mamoom Latif, Prithviraj Balwant Singh, Sawan Sardha, Mudassar Bukhari, Faisal Iqball, Finley Bijkerk, Ivo Hoornweg, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Usman Saleem, Manminder Singh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Max Hoornweg.

VCC: Tobias Nota, Iftikhar Ahmad, Remco Van der Giessen, Tom de Grooth, Righardt Pieterse, Stijn de leede, Steffen Mulder, Philippe Boissevain, Nirav Kulkarni, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Floris de Lange, Alyan Razzaqi, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

