The European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day's play

September 16 Schedule

#Match 1, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.

“Martijn brings a lot of passion and energy to the table and we will work together to execute a great event which helps promote cricket in the Netherlands while also broadcasting their club’s venue and culture to the world.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

SPC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Lenert van Wyk (captain), Philippe Boissevain (vice-captain), Bas de Leede, Ali Raza, Tom de Grooth, Usman Saleem, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Faisal Iqbal, Prithviraj Balwantsingh, Mudassar Bukhari, Steffen Mulder

SPC vs VCC Squads

Sparta Cricket 1888: Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Mudassar Bukhari, Ali Raza, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Danish Umar, Ivo Hoornweg, Max Hoornweg, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Craig Ambrose, Mamoon Latif, Manminder Singh, Prithviraj Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep

Voorburg Cricket Club: Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Tom de Grooth, Steffen Mulder, Stijn de Leede, Nirav Kulkarni, Marc Nota, Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Floris de Lange, Alyan Razzaqi, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Remco van der Giessen

