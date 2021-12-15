SPE vs CS Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SPE vs CS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In match no.4 of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, Central Smashers will take on SFI Panters Euro at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Wednesday. The MCA All Star T10 Bash SPE vs CS match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 15. SFI Panters Euro will be playing their second MCA T10 Bash game of the season, with their first outing against the Southern Hitters getting abandoned due to bad weather. Central Smashers, on the other hand, will be kicking off their MCA T10 Bash campaign today.

TOSS: The MCA All Star T10 Bash toss between Central Smashers and SFI Panters Euro will take place at 6 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

SPE vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ammar Hazalan

Batters – Farrukh Sheraz, Ahmad Faiz, Saifullah Malik

All-rounders – Atiq Ur Rehman, Fitri Sham, Lokman Sahar (VC), Suharril Fetri

Bowlers – Rizwan Haider (Captain), Shakti Singh, Muhammad Zarbani

SPE vs CS Probable Playing XIs

SFI Panters Euro: Sheraz Farrukh (C), Shakti Singh, Asad Ali (WK), Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Jeyasankara Sarma, Rizwan Haider, Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan, Talha Rafiq, Atiq Ur Rehman.

Central Smashers: Fitri Sham (C), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Muhammad Afif Harith Mohd Sujak, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar.

