‘Speaks Highly About Their Capabilities,’ Says Saba Karim After Uncapped Indians Take Home Crores In WPL 2024 Auction

Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam are the two uncapped players who became crorepatis in WPL 2024 auction in Mumbai.

Vrinda Dinesh was a part of India A, who played against England A. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Crores spent on uncapped players like Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction speak a lot about their potential and capabilities, felt former India cricketer Saba Karim. While 22-year-old Dinesh went to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crores from a base prize of Rs 10 lakh, Gautam became rich by Rs 2 crores to Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail are the other players who took home six figures.

“India’s uncapped players have done well of late and they are being rewarded for their performances. The talent scouts have noticed that these players can be effective at the top level also. But the amount spent on Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh has to be the story of the day,” Karim said on Jio Cinema.

“If they go for such amounts of money, it is monumental. It speaks highly of the capabilities of these youngsters. I am wondering where they will slot Vrinda Dinesh in. Yes, it is nice to get a youngster in but they already have Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra,” Karim continued.

“When you get someone like Vrinda Dinesh, you want some freshness in the squad and you can get her to open the innings with Alyssa Healy but that also puts pressure on someone like Kiran Navgire. So, I am concerned about Shweta Sehrawat and Vrinda Dinesh – both U-23 players now. It’s a good buy but Rs 1.3 crore is big money,” he added.

The Karnataka skipper has had a prolific run in the last two domestic seasons. She was instrumental in Karnataka’s run to the final of the Senior Women’s one-day competition earlier this year. With 477 runs in 11 innings at 47.70, she finished third in the league behind Jasia Akter and Priya Punia.

Notably, Kashvee, a right-arm seamer from Chandigarh, went unsold during the last WPL auction. She took a ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in an ODI game for Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh at the women’s domestic Under-19 competition.

She was then called up to the Women’s T20 Challenge, the predecessor of WPL. During the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament, she took 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.14. In June, she was also part of India’s triumphant Under-23 squad at the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong. Recently, she played two games during the A series, picking up three wickets for India A.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.