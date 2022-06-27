Dublin: Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl the fastest delivery in the history of cricket at 201 kph on Sunday against Ireland in the first T20I? Well, that is exactly what the speedometer showed when Bhuvneshwar bowled the first ball of the rain truncated game to Paul Stirling.Also Read - Deepak Hooda Subject to Unruly Behaviour From Crowd During 1st T20I vs Ireland at Malahide | SEE POSTS

In that same over, the speedometer once again showed a 208 kph delivery. This has left netizens baffled who have taken to social space and reacted. Most of the reactions on Bhuvneshwar – who bowled brilliantly conceding 16 runs in three overs and a wicket – are funny.

Shoaib Akhtar, Umran Malik who??? Bhuvi just bowled the fastest ball ever.🤣🤣 Real pic, just took ss pic.twitter.com/2wDDDJQ6gK — Usama Kareem (@UsamaKarem2) June 26, 2022



WORLD RECORD BROKEN Bhuvi broken his own record by bowling at 208 kmph. Bhuvi launching rockets today. This is unbelievable#indvsire #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/FFvzLGfPsN — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) June 26, 2022

“Yes, I did enjoy bowling. There was a bit of swing with the new ball. It was much better to bat after 4-5 overs. Doesn’t matter what format it is, if you get these kinds of wickets it is always good to bowl Test-match line and length,” said Bhuvneshwar after India cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the man of the match for his brilliant spell in which he picked up a wicket and conceded 11 runs in three overs. With a win under their belt, India may look to give a few other players a chance in the second T20I on Tuesday.