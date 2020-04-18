India hockey team forward SV Sunil believes staying put at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 lockdown has helped the team and support staff bond well and enhance the rapport among the players. The Indian hockey team was training at the SAI Centre before the lockdown was announced and since, has been made to stay at the training facility itself. During the past four weeks, Sunil says the team has been spending time reflecting on its game. Also Read - We Are Prepared to Make Such Sacrifices: SV Sunil

"We have been staying here at the SAI Centre Bengaluru for the past month-and-a-half and I think spending more time with our teammates and coaching Staff has really brought the group together. We have also been working on analysing our performances from the past couple of seasons, and we have been doing a lot of self-analysis as well, which I'm sure will help us in improving a lot before we set foot on the pitch again," he said.

Away from friends and family, Sunil missed the birthday of his daughter Shanvita, who celebrated her first birthday last month, and had to remain content wishing her via FaceTime. Sunil's house is approximately 20 kms from the centre, but he understands the value of social distancing amid the current outbreak of the COVID-19.

“Most of the players here in camp would have loved to be with their families, and even though my family doesn’t stay very far from here, my wife and I decided that it was in the best interest of our family that we stay put where we are, and follow the guidelines strictly. I do miss my wife and daughter, but these are trying circumstances and we just have to take the positives out of it, and continue adjusting to it,” Sunil pointed out.

In November of 2018, Sunil suffered a setback when he missed the Hockey World Cup due to a knee injury. Sunil suffered the ligament injury on his left knee on October 4 during India’s ongoing preparatory camp, as a result of which, the 30-year-old had to miss the big tournament, but in the hindsight, the striker admits he was glad to escape with the injuries he’s had to deal with in the past.

“I remember when I’ve had the two injuries before, once in 2010 and in 2018, it was always really tough for me because I had missed the World Cups on both the occasions and that long journey back from injury was really depressing at times. But when you compare that to the circumstances that so many people around the world are facing now, you realize how lucky you are to only have injured your left fibula or had a LCL Grade 3 tear, and not had a life-threatening experience,” he added.

Sunil revealed when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021, the team took it with a pinch of salt but soon realised it was an opportunity to fine tune the remaining adjustments in the game.

“We have spent these four years building up to the Olympics, and working hard to peak at that time, but obviously now we all have to make adjustments, for which we are ready. It has been a few days since I’ve made that run on the flanks and put a ball into the striking circle, so I really hope that things can go back to normal very quickly for everyone to do what they love doing, which includes me stepping foot on the pitch again soon,” he explained.