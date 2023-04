Home

Sports

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fairbreak Global Womens T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Today’s Probable XIs at Kowloon, Hong Kong at 11.45 AM IST April 11 Tuesday

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fairbreak Global Womens T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Today’s Probable XIs at Kowloon, Hong Kong at 11.45 AM IST April 11 Tuesday

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Dream11 Team Prediction Fairbreak Global Womens T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SPI-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Online Cricket Tips Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Fantasy Playing Tips - Fairbreak Global Womens T20.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fairbreak Global Womens T20: Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Dream11 Team Prediction Fairbreak Global Womens T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SPI-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Spirit Women Dream11 Team Player List, Tornadoes Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Online Cricket Tips Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fairbreak Global Womens T20. SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fairbreak Global Womens T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Today’s Probable XIs at Kowloon, Hong Kong at 11.45 AM IST April 11 Tuesday.

TOSS: The Fairbreak Global Womens T20 toss between Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women will take place at 11:15 AM IST – on April 11.

You may like to read

Time: 11:45 AM IST.

Venue: Fairbreak Global Womens T20.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sarah Bryce

Batters – Sophia Dunkley (vc), Busmah Maroof, Natasha Miles

All-rounders – Sune Luus (c), Nensi Patel, Stafanie Taylor, Dane van Neikerk, Betty Chan

Bowlers – Nicola Carey, Diana Baig.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Probable Playing XIs

Spirit Women: Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce(wk), Natthakan Chatham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey©, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mahika Gaur, Nensi Patel, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

Tornadoes Women: Dane Van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Sune Luus©, Aliya Riaz, Natasha Miles, Ariana Dowse(wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Andrea Mae Zepeda

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.