Spartak Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SPK vs AKM at Otkrytie Arena, Moscow: In another exciting Russian Premier League battle on Friday, Spartak Moscow will square off against Akhmat Grozny at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow – August 14 in India. The Russian Premier League SPK vs AKM match will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST. Spartak as well as Akhmat Grozny kicked off their campaign with a draw and now set to fight against each other in the quest of their first victory in this new season of the league. After finishing right in the trenches of the Russian Premier League last season, Akhmat Grozny knew they encountered a stiff and stern test this season as well. With a short turnaround time as the country hassled to conduct the new season amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Akhmat found themselves with almost no time to sit down and address their problems.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Spartak Moscow and Akhmat Grozny will start at 10.30 PM IST – August 14 in India. Also Read - BSVB vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips For BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge T10 Match, Probable XIs at Ostrapark Stadium 8.30 PM IST August 14

Venue: Otkrytie Arena, Moscow. Also Read - GHC vs GHG Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Greater Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST Friday August 14

Goalkeeper – G Sheila

Defenders – S Gigot, A Lucas, G Dzhikiya

Midfielders – B Berisha, O Ivanov, R Zobnin (VC), Z Bakayev

Forwards – J Larsson (C), A Sobolev, A Ponce

SPK vs AKM Predicted Playing XIs

Spartak Moscow: Alexander Maksimenko, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov, Roman Zobnin, Ayrton Lucas, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Alex Kral, Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Sobolev, Jordan Larsson.

Akhmat Grozny: Giorgi Shelia, Andrey Semenov, Zoran Nizic, Miroslav Bogosavac, Maksim Nenakhov, Oleg Ivanov, Artiom Timofeev, Anton Shvets, Bernard Berisha, Idris Umaev, Vladimir Iljin.

SPK vs AKM SQUADS

Spartak Moscow (SPK): Alexander Maksimenko, Aleksander Selikhov, Artyom Rebrov, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Ayrton Lucas, Georgi Tigiev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Ilya Kutepov, Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Ilya Golosov, Dmitry Marketisov, Oston Urunov, Nail Umyarov, Ayaz Guliyev, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Mikhail Ignatov, Reziuan Mirzov, Alex Kral, Alexsander Tashaev, Guus Til, Roman Zobnin, Maksim Glushenkov, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Jordan Larsson, Georgi Melkadze, Alexander Sobolev, Ezequiel Ponce, Aleksandr Kokorin.

Akhmat Grozny (AKM): Aleksandr Melikhov, Giorgi Shelia, Vitaly Gudiev, Maksim Nenakhov, Pavel Kaloshin, Rizvan Utsiev, Miroslav Bogosavac, Zoran Nizic, Wilker Angel, Andrey Semenov, Nikita Karmaev, Arsen Adamov, Aleksandr Putsko, Artiom Timofeev, Evgeny Kharin, Ravanelli Ferreira, Lechii Sadulaev, Ismael Silva Lime, Konrad Michalak, Anton Shvets, Oleg Ivanov, Odise Roshi, Khalid Kadyrov, Bernard Berisha, Idris Umaev, Zaur Sadayev, Abubakar Kadyrov, Ablae Mbengue, Vladimir Iljin, Felipe Vizeu, Andres Ponce.

