SPK vs KHMK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Russian Premier League

Spartak Moscow vs FC Khimki Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Online Prediction, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SPK vs KHMK at Otkritie Arena: In another exciting battle of Russian Premier League 2021, Spartak Moscow will lock horns with FC Khimki at the Otkritie Arena – Monday, May 10 in India. The Russian Premier League SPK vs KHMK match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Spartak Moscow come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Arsenal Tula thanks to goals from Aleksandr Sobolev and Jordan Larsson. Courtesy of this victory, Domenico Tedesco’s side go level on points with second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow with a game in hand. With just two games remaining in the season, Spartak Moscow will aim look to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. On the other hand, Khimki FC have had an average season so far, having managed 44 points. They have won 13 games, drawn five and lost 10. However, they head into this game on the back of two victories over FC Ural Ekaterinburg and Dinamo Moscow. Here is our SPK vs KHMK Dream11 Team prediction, SPK vs KHMK Dream11 Guru Tips, SPK vs KHMK Predicted Playing XIs of Russian Premier League. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League will not be available online for Indian audience. Also Read - VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles, Today's Playing 11s at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at 9 PM IST May 10 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Spartak Moscow vs FC Khimki will start at 9:30 PM IST – May 10 in India. Also Read - VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain- Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Probable XIs For Today's Match 28 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

Venue: Otkritie Arena. Also Read - PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 25: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today's T10 Match at Vinor Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

SPK vs KHMK My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ilya Lantratov

Defenders – Brian Idowu, Aleksandr Filin, Samuel Gigot, Egor Danilkin

Midfielders – Victor Moses, Denis Glushakov, Kirill Bozhenov, Quincy Promes

Forwards – Alexander Sobolev, Jordan Larsson

SPK vs KHMK Predicted Playing XIs

Spartak Moscow: Andrey Eshchenko, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Sobolev, Alexander Maksimenko, Pavel Maslov, Ayrton Lucas, Alex Kral, Victor Moses, Quincy Promes, Samuel Gigot, Jordan Larsson.

FC Khimki: Ilya Lantratov, Denis Glushakov, Egor Danilkin, Kirill Bozhenov, Filip Dagerstal, Ilya Kamyshev, Brian Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Reziuan Mirzov, Aleksandr Filin, I Kukhorchuk.

SPK vs KHMK Dream11 Key Players

Spartak Moscow –

Jordan Larsson

Alexander Sobolev

Roman Zobin

Khimki –

Reziuan Mirzov

I Kukharchuk

Denis Glushakov

SPK vs KHMK SQUADS

Spartak Moscow (SPK): Alexander Maksimenko, Aleksander Selikhov, Artyom Rebrov, Ilya Golosov, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Ayrton Lucas, Georgi Dzhikiya, Ilya Kutepov, Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Oston Urunov, Maksim Glushenkov, Nail Umyarov, Ayaz Guliyev, Mikhail Ignatov, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Reziuan Mirzov, Alex Kral, Alexsander Tashaev, Guus Til, Roman Zobnin, Jordan Larsson, Alexander Sobolev, Ezequiel Ponce, Aleksandr Kokorin.

FC Khimki (KHMK): Dmitri Khomich, Ilya Lantratov, Egor Generalov, Filip Dagerstal, Arseniy Logashov, Brian Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Egor Danilkin, Ilya Kamyshev, Oleksandr Filin, Evgeniy Gapon, Mikhail Tikhonov, Bogdan Mishukov, Alexander Troshechkin, Gela Zaseev, Denis Glushakov, Arshak Koryan, Islambek Kuat, Pavel Mogilevets, Ilya Kukharchuk, Danil Kazantsev, Andrej Murnin, Kirill Bozhenov, Senin Sebai, Maksim Glushenkov, Kamran Aliev, Reziuan Mirzov, Mohamed Konate, Aleksandr Dolgov, Danil Massurenko, Maksim Zhumabekov, Vladimir Dyadyun.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPK Dream11 Team/ KHMK Dream11 Team/ Spartak Moscow Dream11 Team/ FC Khimki Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.