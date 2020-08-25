Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SPKC vs HD at Children's Mercy Park: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India), Sporting KC will be back in action as they take on Houston Dynamo for another thrilling encounter in the competition. The MLS league match between SPKC and HD will be played at Children's Mercy Park. It will kick-off at 6 AM IST – August 26. With 15 points on board, Sporting KC currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Western Conference. They are also on the back of three consecutive wins. Houston Dynamo on the contrary are in at 12th position and are still in the quest for their first win of the season. Dynamo have drawn two and lost four games which emphasize on their poor run of form. They now have a stern test ahead of themselves as they desperately eye a win that could do their confidence a world of good.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamos will start at 6 AM IST.

Venue: Children's Mercy Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marko Maric

Defenders- Graham Zusi, J Lindsey, G Smith

Midfielders- D Ceren, A Elis, R Espinoza, K Shelton, Gadi Kinda (C)

Forwards- Mauro Manotas, Alan Pulido (VC)

SPKC vs HD Predicted Playing XIs

Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sanchez, Matt Besler, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido.

Houston Dynamo: Marko Maric, Zarek Valentin, Adam Lundqvist, Kyle Adams, Thomas McNamara, Tomas Martinez, Boniek Garcia, Matias Vera, Mauro Manotas, Memo Rodriguez, Michael Salazar.

SPKC vs HD SQUADS

Sporting Kansas City (SPKC): Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez, John Pulskamp, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Winston Reid, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Wan Kuzain, Ilie Sanchez, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Houston Dynamo (HD): Marko Maric, Michael Nelson, Cody Cropper, Kyle Adams, Erik McCue, Samuel Junqua, Aljaz Struna, Adam Lundqvist, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Zarek Valentin, Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Palomino, Matias Vera, Thomas McNamara, Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis, Niko Hansen, Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Ronaldo Pena, Memo Rodriguez, Mauro Manotas, Michael Salazar, Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez.

