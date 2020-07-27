Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SPKC vs VAN at Children's Mercy Park: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Sunday night (Monday morning in India), Sporting KC will be back in action as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps for the second game in the Round of 16 in the competition. The MLS league match between SPKC and VAN will be played at Children's Mercy Park. It will kick-off at 8.30 AM IST. Sporting KC finished right at the top of Group C with six points on board courtesy two wins and a defeat.

Meanwhile Vancouver Whitecaps, they came in at third spot in Group F with a win and two defeats. The Whitecaps will be keen on getting a positive result against a quality opponent if they are to advance to the latter stages of the league.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Sporting KC and Vancouver Whitecaps will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- T Hasal

Defenders- G Zusi, M Besler, R Puncec

Midfielders- I Sanchez, G Kinda, H In Beom, D Milinkovic

Forwards- A Pulido, K Shelton, C Dajome

SPKC vs VAN Predicted Playing XIs

Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sánchez, Matt Besler, Roberto Puncec, Luís Martins, Graham Zusi, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido.

Vancouver Whitecaps: Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Jasser Khmiri, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom.

SPKC vs VAN SQUADS

Sporting Kansas City (SPKC): Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez, John Pulskamp, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Winston Reid, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Wan Kuzain, Ilie Sanchez, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN): Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Jasser Khmiri, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom, David Milinkovic, Andy Rose, Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert, Patrick Metcalfe, Ali Adnan, Simon Colyn, Michael Baldisimo, Georges Mukumbilwa, Damiano Pecile, Lucas Cavallini, Cristián Dájome, Fredy Montero, Derek Cornelius, Thelonius Bair, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts.

