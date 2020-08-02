Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SPAL vs Fiorentina Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Online Football Tips For Today's Football Match SPL vs FIO at Stadio Paolo Mazza: In an exciting Serie A fixture on super Sunday evening, SPAL will host Fiorentina for their final encounter at the Stadio Paolo Mazza this week. The Serie A SPL vs FIO will kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. SPAL are bottom of the Serie A table with just 19 points under their belt. They have managed to win only five matches in the season so far, played four draws and lost 23 games. Fiorentina are at the tenth position in the table with 46 points under their belt. In the tournament so far, they have played 37 matches so far, FIO have won 11 matches, played draw in 13 matches and lost 13. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between SPAL and Fiorentina will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadio Paolo Mazza

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Terracciano

Defenders: Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres

Midfielders: Dabo, Tunjov, Valoti, Pulgar

Forwards: Chiesa (C), Cutrone (vc), Petagna

SPL vs FIO Probable Playing XIs

SPAL: Etrit Berisha (GK), Ervin Zukanovic, Kevin Bonifazi, Arkadiusz Reca, Thiago Cionek, Federico Di Francesco, Simone Missiroli, Lucas Castro, Mattia Valoti, Mirko Valdifiori, Andrea Petagna.

Fiorentina: Pietro Terracciano (GK), Martín Cáceres, Federico Ceccherini, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Badelj, Marco Benassi, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert, Pol Lirola, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic.

SPL vs FIO SQUADS

SPAL (SPL): Demba Thiam, Karlo Letica, Marco Meneghetti, Etrit Berisha, Thiago Cionek, Francesco Vicari, Felipe, Nenad Tomovic, Kevin Bonifazi, Paolo Cannistrà, Riccardo Mastrilli, Altin Kryeziu, Mirko Valdifiori, Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Alessandro Murgia, Arkadiusz Reca, Bryan Dabo, Lucas Castro, Gabriel Strefezza, Jacopo Sala, Bartosz Salamon, Marco D’Alessandro, Ervin Zukanovic, Georgi Tunjov, Federico Zanchetta, Alberto Cerri, Sergio Floccari, Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Petagna, Mohamed Fares, Jaume Cuellar

Fiorentina (FIO): Pietro Terracciano, Federico Brancolini, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Luca Ranieri, Federico Ceccherini, Germán Pezzella, Pol Lirola, Martín Cáceres, Lorenzo Venuti, Dalbert, Erick Pulgar, Aleksa Terzic, Maximiliano Olivera, Nicky Medja Beloko, Milan Badelj, Franck Ribéry, Gaetano Castroville, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Valentin Eysseric, Rachid Ghezzal, Tòfol Montiel, Marco Benassi, Riccardo Sottile, Federico Chiesa, Bobby Duncan, Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone, Cyril Thoreau.

