SPAL vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match SPL vs INT at Paolo Mazza: In an exciting Serie A fixture on Thursday night, SPAL will host Inter Milan on Matchday 33 at the Paolo Mazza this week. SPAL are bottom of the Serie A table with just 19 points under their belt. They have managed to win only five matches in the season so far, played four draws and lost 23 games. SPAL are on the brink of getting relegated from the league. SPAL lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Genoa.

Meanwhile Inter Milan, they are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A table with 68 points and a game in hand. Antonio Conte's side can move up to second place in the Serie A standings with a win over SPAL. Inter Milan have bagged 20 wins in the season so far, played right draws and lost four matches. They won 3-1 in their last Serie A clash against Torino. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between SPAL and Inter Milan will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Paolo Mazza

My Dream11 Team

GK: S Handanovic

DEF: A Bastoni, S De Virj, C Biraghi, F Vicari

MID: C Eriksen, B Dabo, G Strefezza

FWD: A Sanchez (C), L Martinez (vc), A Petagna

SPL vs INT Probable Playing XIs

SPAL: Etrit Berisha, Ervin Zukanovic, Kevin Bonifazi, Arkadiusz Reca, Thiago Cionek, Federico Di Francesco, Simone Missiroli, Lucas Castro, Mattia Valoti, Mirko Valdifiori, Andrea Petagna.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito.

SPL vs INT SQUADS

SPAL (SPL): Demba Thiam, Karlo Letica, Marco Meneghetti, Etrit Berisha, Thiago Cionek, Francesco Vicari, Felipe, Nenad Tomovic, Kevin Bonifazi, Paolo Cannistrà, Riccardo Mastrilli, Altin Kryeziu, Mirko Valdifiori, Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Alessandro Murgia, Arkadiusz Reca, Bryan Dabo, Lucas Castro, Gabriel Strefezza, Jacopo Sala, Bartosz Salamon, Marco D’Alessandro, Ervin Zukanovic, Georgi Tunjov, Federico Zanchetta, Alberto Cerri, Sergio Floccari, Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Petagna, Mohamed Fares, Jaume Cuellar

Internazionale (INT): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

