Highlilghts | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: ESP Start FIFA 2022 With 7-0 Victory Over CR

Highlights Spain vs Costa Rica. Spain are the 2010 World Cup champions and have come to Qatar without veterans Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara. Follow Spain vs Costa Rica live.

Updated: November 24, 2022 12:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Highlights | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022: In a tournament filled with upsets, Spain showed absolute dominance with a thrashing 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They scored 3 goals in the first half and 4 in the second one. Their game was flawless and they outclassed Costa Rica in every aspect.

Spain absolutely dominated Costa Rica in the first half of the game. Dani Olmo scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute. This was also the 100th FIFA World Cup goal for the Spanish side. Marco Asensio took the lead to 2-0 in the 21st minute after scoring the second goal. Things went down for Costa Rica when Spain got a penalty in the 31st minute and Ferran Torres converted it into a goal.

The passing of Spain was the real difference-maker. The 85 percent of ball possession with them in the first half depicts that they were doing whatever they wanted on the field and didn’t give Costa Rica much chance as they got 0 shots at the box in the first half.

The second half was no different for the Spanish side as they scored the fourth goal within the first 9 minutes of the second half. However, this was not the end they kept on building pressure on Costa Rica. Gavi scored the fifth goal in the match to become the youngest player to score in FIFA World Cup since Pele in 1958. Gavi is 18 years and 110 days old and Pele was 17 years and 249 days old at that time.

Spain scored two more goals with Soler scoring in the 90th minute and Morato getting his first goal of the match in the stoppage time. Costa Rica didn’t even have one shot on target after full time whistle.

Spain Vs Costa Rica Playing XIs

Spain: Unai, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio, Olmo

Costa Rica: Navas, Oviedo, Calvo, Waston, Duarte, Fuller, Bennette, Tejeda, Borges, Campbell, Contreras

Live Updates

    LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: FULL TIME!! Spain beats Costa Rica by 7-0. They have made a statement here. The 2010 Champions record their biggest World Cup win

            LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: GOOOAAAAL!! 7th Goal for Spain. They have absolutely decimated Costa Rica in this opening match.

                  LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: 8 extra minutes added

                      LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: GOOOAAAAL!! Soler scores the sixth goal for Spain. They are making it look easy. They have toyed with Costa Rica’s defence

                          LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: Less than 5 minutes to 90 minute whistle and Costa Rica is still behind by 5 goals. ESP 5-0 CR
                          LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: A little altercation between Costa Rican and Spanish players. Referee gives a warning
                          LIVE | Spain Vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Score: GOOOAAAAL!! Fifth one for Spain. Gavi gets his first goal of the match and it is an absolute stunner

                          Published Date: November 23, 2022 11:36 PM IST

                          Updated Date: November 24, 2022 12:16 AM IST