Check Dream11 Team Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match SPN vs POL. In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, Spain will lock horns against Poland on June 20. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as Poland and Spain will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. Spain started the tournament on a dull note with a 0-0 draw against Sweden. While Poland also had an underwhelming game against Slovakia where they suffered defeat.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – June 20, Sunday in India.

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres (VC), Koke, Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski,

Strikers: Gerard Moreno, Robert Lewandowski (C)

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski, Przemyslaw Frankowski

