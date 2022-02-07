New Delhi: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 4 for 49 that helped India restrict West Indies to a paltry score in the first of the three ODIs of the series that the hosts won by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead.Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI 1st ODI Updates: India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets; Rohit Sharma & Co Go 1-0 Up

Talking about his match-winning effort, Chahal said that he reflected on his performance from the tour of South Africa, spoke to white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and boYuzvendra Chahalwling coach Paras Mhambrey and worked on things that he thought was missing.

"When I came back from South Africa, I watched each of my games three or four times to see where I was missing. I spoke to Rohit bhaiyya also after coming back and with Paras Mhambrey sir, our bowling coach. I worked on where I felt I was missing there," said Chahal in the post-match presentation.

“Washy created the pressure with his two wickets. When I saw his spell, I knew that the ball is turning on this pitch so I can flight the ball a bit. On these kinds of pitches, even if you flight the ball, it’s not that easy to hit down the ground. I spoke to Rohit bhai, Virat bhaiyya, and realised that pace is important on this wicket,” he said.

“My usual slower pace won’t work, because the quicker balls were spinning. I changed my line also, made it more middle and off. I bowl according to the pitch. I knew that here, the batters will find it easy to hit if I slowed it up. So I continued bowling quicker. You can bowl the odd slower one for variation,” he added.