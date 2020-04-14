Sports Authority of India (SAI) is suspending all camps across the country till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown period. Also Read - Social Distancing: Robots to Serve Food, Medicine to Coronavirus Patients in Jharkhand

The camps were already postponed till April 14 after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"All SAI camps were postponed till April 14 because of the ongoing lockdown. We thought of taking a decision on the way forward after April 14. But since the lockdown is extended, the camps will remained suspended till May 3," a SAI source told PTI on Tuesday.

The athletes who are currently in the SAI centres in Bengaluru and Patiala will be allowed to stay there.

Star javeline thrower Neeraj Chopra has been staying in Patiala since returning from a training stint in Turkey last month.

“The athletes who are there in SAI Bengaluru and Patiala will continue to remain there,” the source said.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread its tentacles in the country infecting over 10,000 now and leaving over 300 dead.

Globally. the over 1.8 million have contracted the deadly virus so far and nearly 1,19,000 have died.

Earlier Hockey India had announced it’s postponing indefinitely all national championships and revised schedule will be announced based on the evolving situation with regards to coronavirus.