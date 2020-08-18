India batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis star Manika Batra and Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu have been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the awards selection committee. Also Read - MI vs CSK in IPL 2020 Opener! Rohit Sharma's Tweet After MS Dhoni's International Retirement Hints so | POST

Rohit is widely regarded as one of the finest limited-overs batsmen of the current generation and is also the India vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. The opening batsman created history when he became the first batsman to record five centuries in a single edition of the ODI World Cup last year. Also Read - Bajrang Punia Believes Coronavirus-forced Break Has Made it Challenging For Wrestlers Who Are Yet to Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

The 33-year-old has so far scored over 14,000 runs across formats alongside 39 centuries and 74 half-centuries. During the home series against South Africa last year, he scored his maiden Test double-century. Also Read - Virat Kohli Most Searched Cricketer From January to June 2020; Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Behind India Skipper

He’s the only batsman in ODI history to have scored three double-centuries as well.

Thangavelu won a High Jump (T42) gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 following which he was given Arjuna Award and Padma Shri in 2017.

Vinesh comes from a family of celebrated wrestlers and has brought laurels to the country at the global stage on several occasions. She won the bronze medal at the 2019 world championships in Nur-Sultan in women’s 53 kg category and is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist too.

At the Jakarta Asiad in 2018, she clinched the gold in women’s 50 kg before pocketing a gold four years after she won a bronze in Incheon. Besides, she has three silver medals and four bronze medals to her name at the Asian Wrestling Championships. She was given the Arjuna Award in 2016.

The 25-year-old Manika Batra won women’s singles gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in addition to a team gold too. She also won a silver and a bronze in women’s doubles and mixed doubles respectively at the event.

At the 2018 Asian Games, she won bronze in the mixed doubles event.

This year’s National Sports Awards ceremony will likely be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29.