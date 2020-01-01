The year 2020 promises to be one of the busiest years in the world of sports. With three cricket World Cups, Tokyo Olympics and Football’s Euro Cup, it’s time to gear up for an action-packed 365 days ahead. We bring you an itinerary of all the major sporting events lined up in 2020.
Cricket
January 5 to 10 – Sri Lanka tour of India, three T20I
January 14 to 19 – Australia tour of India, three ODIs
January 17 to February 9 – ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa
January 24 to March 4 – India tour of New Zealand, five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests
February 21 to March 8 – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia
March 12 to March 18 – South Africa tour of India, three ODIs
April to May, 2020 – Indian Premier League
September – Asia Cup T20
September to October – England tour of India, three ODIs and three T20Is
October – India tour of Australia, three T20Is
October 18 to November 15 – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
November to December – India tour of Australia, four Tests, three ODIs
Olympics
Tokyo Games – July 24 to August 9
Hockey: Pro League
January 18 and 19 – India vs Netherlands Pro League
February 8 and 9 – India vs Belgium
February 21 and 22 – India vs Australia
April 25 and 26 – Germany vs India
May 23 and 24 – India vs New Zealand
June 5 and 6 – Argentina vs India
June 13, 14 – Spain vs India
Football
May 27 – Europa League Final, Gdansk, Poland
May 31 – Europa League Final, Istanbul
June 12 to July 12 – Euro 2020
November 2 to November 21 – FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup, India
NBA
February 14 to 16 – All Stars Game in Chicago
May 19 – Conference Finals
June 21 – Finals
Golf
April 9 to 12 – Augusta Masters
May 14 to 17 – PGA Championship at Harding Park
June 18 to 21 – US Open at Winged Foot
July 16 to 19 – British Open at St George’s
Tennis
January 3 to 12 – ATP Cup in Australia
January 20 to February 2 – Australian Open
May 24 to June 7 – French Open
June 29 to July 12 – Wimbledon
August 31 to September 13 – US Open
November 15 to 22 – World Tour Finals
Badminton
March 11 to 15 – All England Open Super Series in Birmingham
March 24 to 29 – India Open Super Series, New Delhi
March 31 to April 5 – Malaysia Open Super Series, Kuala Lumpur
May 16 to 24 – Thomas & Uber Cup Finals at Aarhus
June 16 to 21 – Indonesia Open Super Series, Jakarta
July 25 to August 3 – Tokyo Olympics
September 15 to 20 – China Open Super Series, Changzhou
September 22 to 27 – Japan Open Super Series, Tokyo
October 13 to 18 – Denmark Open Super Series, Odense
October 20 to 25 – French Open Super Series, Paris
November 3 to 8 – China Open Super – 750, Fuzhou
December 9 to 13 – BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou