A new year, new hope. 2020 has left us and the world is welcoming 2021. A lot happened in the past year with coronavirus pandemic turning normal life upside down, affecting each and every sphere of our lives. Sports wasn’t untouched either with several events either delayed or cancelled altogether. Also Read - Team India Retains Second Position in ICC World Test Championship Rankings After Boxing Day Test Win
With major sports events including the likes of Tokyo Olympics, Euro Championships, T20 World Cup among others postponed by a year, 2021 will see a packed calendar, coronavirus pandemic permitting. Fans can look forward to non-stop action in almost every discipline and we bring to you a list of all the major events scheduled to take place in the coming 12 months. Also Read - Russia Banned From Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Winter Games
CRICKET Also Read - ICC World Test Championship: New Zealand Mount Pressure on India After 2-0 Clean Sweep of West Indies
February 5-March 8: India v England Test series
March 12-20: India v England T20I series
March 23-28: India v England ODI series
April-May: IPL (Tentative)
June: ICC World Test Championship Final
August 4-September 14: India tour of England
October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India)
Olympics (Japan)
July 23-August 8: Tokyo Olympics
August 24-September 5: Tokyo Paralympics
FOOTBALL
June 11-July 11: Euro Championship
June 11-July 10: Copa America
English Premier League (season continues)
La Liga (season continues)
Bundesliga (season continues)
Serie A (season continues)
May 15: FA Cup final
Champions League (season continues)
Europa League (season continues)
TENNIS
February 8-21: Australian Open
May 23-June 6: French Open
June 28-July 11: Wimbledon
August 30-September 12: US Open
November 22-28: Davis Cup Finals
BADMINTON
January 12-17: Thailand Open, Bangkok
January 27-31: BWF World Tour Finals, Bangkok
March 17-21: All England, Birmingham
March 31-April 4: Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur
April 13-18: Singapore Open, Singapore
April 27-May 2: Badminton Asia Championships
June 8-13: Indonesia Open, Jakarta
August 24-29: Hyderabad Open
September 7-12: Taipei Open, Taipei City
September 21-26: China Open, Changzhou
September 28-October 3: Japan Open, Tokyo
October 12-17: Syed Modi India International, Lucknow
October 19-24: Denmark Open, Odense V
December 15-19: BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Guangzhou
FORMULA ONE 2021
March 21 – December 25
(All dates tentative and subject to change)