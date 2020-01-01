The year 2020 promises to be one of the busiest years in the world of sports. With three cricket World Cups, Tokyo Olympics and Football’s Euro Cup, it’s time to gear up for an action-packed 365 days ahead. We bring you an itinerary of all the major sporting events lined up in 2020.

Cricket

January 5 to 10 – Sri Lanka tour of India, three T20I

January 14 to 19 – Australia tour of India, three ODIs

January 17 to February 9 – ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa

January 24 to March 4 – India tour of New Zealand, five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests

February 21 to March 8 – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia

March 12 to March 18 – South Africa tour of India, three ODIs

April to May, 2020 – Indian Premier League

September – Asia Cup T20

September to October – England tour of India, three ODIs and three T20Is

October – India tour of Australia, three T20Is

October 18 to November 15 – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

November to December – India tour of Australia, four Tests, three ODIs

Olympics

Tokyo Games – July 24 to August 9

Hockey: Pro League

January 18 and 19 – India vs Netherlands Pro League

February 8 and 9 – India vs Belgium

February 21 and 22 – India vs Australia

April 25 and 26 – Germany vs India

May 23 and 24 – India vs New Zealand

June 5 and 6 – Argentina vs India

June 13, 14 – Spain vs India

Football

May 27 – Europa League Final, Gdansk, Poland

May 31 – Europa League Final, Istanbul

June 12 to July 12 – Euro 2020

November 2 to November 21 – FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup, India

NBA

February 14 to 16 – All Stars Game in Chicago

May 19 – Conference Finals

June 21 – Finals

Golf

April 9 to 12 – Augusta Masters

May 14 to 17 – PGA Championship at Harding Park

June 18 to 21 – US Open at Winged Foot

July 16 to 19 – British Open at St George’s

Tennis

January 3 to 12 – ATP Cup in Australia

January 20 to February 2 – Australian Open

May 24 to June 7 – French Open

June 29 to July 12 – Wimbledon

August 31 to September 13 – US Open

November 15 to 22 – World Tour Finals

Badminton

March 11 to 15 – All England Open Super Series in Birmingham

March 24 to 29 – India Open Super Series, New Delhi

March 31 to April 5 – Malaysia Open Super Series, Kuala Lumpur

May 16 to 24 – Thomas & Uber Cup Finals at Aarhus

June 16 to 21 – Indonesia Open Super Series, Jakarta

July 25 to August 3 – Tokyo Olympics

September 15 to 20 – China Open Super Series, Changzhou

September 22 to 27 – Japan Open Super Series, Tokyo

October 13 to 18 – Denmark Open Super Series, Odense

October 20 to 25 – French Open Super Series, Paris

November 3 to 8 – China Open Super – 750, Fuzhou

December 9 to 13 – BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou