The sports fraternity of India has welcomed the central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is a BJP MP, took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

“We did what anyone else could not do. We have also waved our tri-colour in Kashmir. Jai Hind! Congratulations India! Kashmir Mubarak!” Gambhir wrote in Hindi.

Gambhir’s former India teammate Suresh Raina termed the decision as a “landmark move”. “Landmark move — scrapping of Article 370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. Jai Hind,” Raina wrote.

Former India cricket Mohammad Kaif wrote: “Here’s to more inclusiveness. May there be peace and love.”

Former India captain Anjum Chopra tweeted: “The scrapping of Article 370 is certainly a good and bold move. Loss of lives and uncertainty in the valley has to be addressed someday.”

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia tweeted: “We congratulate the courageous steps of the government. It was very necessary for the interest of the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir. All should rise above their selfish motives and political differences and support this initiative taken by the central government.”

Wrestler Geeta Phogat said: “Independent India, a historic decision, unbroken India. Thanks to the Government of India for this historic step.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that sought to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir was passed by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote and 125 were in favour while 61 were against it. The bill will now be taken for debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where it is expected to get a nod as well.