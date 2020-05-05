Coronavirus pandemic has affected upended the normal live with sporting world coming to a screeching halt. The forced break has meant athletes have limited opportunities to maintain fitness or train. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown: Special Train With 1,200 Migrants Returning Home Leaves From Telangana

The sports authorities have turned to online training sessions and tournaments to keep players busy through this phase. From six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom to shooter Joydeep Karmakar, stars are doing their bit to contribute towards keeping the spirits up. Also Read - Coronavirus Infection Can be Lethal For Asthma Patients

Mary Kom recently spoke on injury-management as part of online education programmes conducted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). “I taught them from experience and from the athlete’s perspective. This way it must have helped the participants during this time as they can’t go out and train,” Mary told The Times of India. Also Read - 3,900 Cases, 195 Deaths: Day After Relaxation, India Records Biggest 24-Hour Spike; Total Tally at 46,433

While these sessions are in no way an apt replacement for the actual ones, with limited resources on disposal, Mary says there are nevertheless ‘helpful’.

“This has its own positive and negative aspects,” Mary said. “We are doing it because there is no choice. The good thing is, many of our boxers and athletes are availing of these programmes, which might not be possible in person right now. I would say these online sessions are good and very helpful.”

Former India shooter Shimon Sharif came up with a novel way to keep the spirits up by organising an online shooting championship. The initiative saw participation from across the world allowing shooters to keep themselves engaged during the lockdown period.

Olympian Joydeep Karmakar said the tournament came as a ‘much-needed psychological boost’

“Each and every participant in the online tournament felt pressure of the competition even while shooting from their homes. It gave them a much-needed psychological boost,” Karmakar said.