Sports minister Kiren Rijiju once again won hearts with his latest act. Looked like the sports minister could not hold back after watching specially-abled army personnel swim with the utmost ease. The ever-so-active Rijiju put on his swimming attire and hit the pool to join the army men who won his heart. Rijiju sported the right attire as he donned a swimming costume along with goggles to not allow water to get inside his eyes. He also cited that with so many rivers and natural lakes, India could do well in scuba-diving in the future and that the sport has a good future.

It is no secret that Rijiju has a soft corner for sports and promotes it as and when he gets a chance. Recently, he lavished words of encouragement for an 11-year-old sprinter who made headlines for his timing and running barefoot. Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia was also present at the event.

“India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they’ll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!” – the former MP CM wrote in a post on Twitter.

Union Minister Rijiju wasted no time and reacted to the video, saying that he would arrange for the 19-year-old to be admitted to an athletics academy in the country.