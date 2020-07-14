Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday held meeting with Youth Affairs, Sports Ministers and senior officials of 17 states and union territories to chart out the roadmap for grassroot-level sports development as well as the activities of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS), across the country. Also Read - Sports Ministry Will Continue to Help Needy Former Sportspersons: Kiren Rijiju

Through a two-day video conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rijiju's main focus is to motivate the athletes and ensure they keep themselves in the best possible frame of mind to compete at any level.

"Day-1 of the video conference with the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers & senior officials of 17 states and UTs was very purposeful. The States shared the steps taken in fighting COVID-19 and proposed action plans with a roadmap to further sports and youth-related activities," tweeted Rijiju on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old has promised to resume sporting activities across the country in the next couple of months to bring back normalcy. However, looking at the current situation the plan realistically may take a longer time.

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the action taken during COVID-19, as well as discussions on restarting sporting activities at the state-level. Also, the identification of budding sports talent through competitions at block and district levels in states and UTs.

Inclusion of fitness and sports as part of the curriculum in all schools across the country will also be discussed. Plans to conduct Khelo India events and Youth Festivals later this year or early next year will be decided.

“Strengthening of the sports ecosystem at the grassroot level is crucial if we want to realise the dream of making India one of the top 10 countries at the Olympic podium in 2028, and we must start that process now,” the Union Sports Minister said.

The states have been divided into two groups over the two days to allow every state time to discuss the various issues at the meeting.