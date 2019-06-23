Keeping her big personal loss aside, Indian women’s hockey striker Lalremsiami gave a perfect example of exemplary courage and patriotism as she opted to stay with the team for their knockout games at the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima. Lalremsiami lost her father – Lalthansanga Zote on Friday due to a heart attack. To keep India’s Olympics dream alive, the Mizo-born player decided to help her team in the ongoing FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima.

India’s newly-elected Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also acknowledged the dedication of Lalremsiami and tweeted about her father’s death on his official Twitter handle. Rijiju shared a special post mentioning about the young striker’s loss, “Indian women hockey player Lalremsiami’s father expired when India was to play a crucial semifinal at Hiroshima that would determine if India’s Olympics dream would be alive. She told coach, ‘I want to make my father proud. I want to stay, play and make sure India qualifies”.

Indian women hockey player Lalremsiami’s father expired when India was to play a crucial semifinal at Hiroshima that would determine if India’s Olympics dream would be alive. She told coach, ‘I want to make my father proud. I want to stay, play and make sure India qualifies🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/V9tlE84z4K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2019



He also congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey team for securing a place in the Olympic Qualifiers 2019 after defeating Chile 4-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday.The 19-year-old Siami has completed 50 international caps in 2019. She has also scored two of India’s 20 goals in the pool stages of the tournament.

And India defeated Chile 4-2 to enter Finals at FIH Women Series. I salute Lalremsiami and congratulations to the entire team! India to take on Japan in summit clash of Women’s FIH Series Finals today. https://t.co/QIBxlGq4H6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2019



Captain Rani Rampal has also added showered some of praise for the young forward and said the team is determined to win the tournament for her. “It is obviously the toughest moment for Lalremsiami, but all of us in the team are doing our best to support her,” she said. “It is difficult but we have to deal with this as a team and as a family. The team and support staff are there to support her in this difficult moment.”