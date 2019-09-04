Apart from its several pros and cons – social media serves as a perfect launchpad for several talented artists or budding sportspersons who aim to make a name for themselves in their respective disciplines. One such viral video caught the attention of millions of users on the internet when two young Indian kids performing somersaults and cartwheels on the streets earned praise from none other than five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci of Romania.

Nadia, the first gymnast to record a score of perfect 10 at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, praised the children for their incredible performance and Tweeted the video on his official Twitter handle with the caption: “This is awesome.” At the 1976 Games, Comaneci earned another six perfect 10 scores and bagged three gold medals (in individual all-around, balance beam and uneven bars), a silver as part of the team all-around, and a bronze for the floor exercise.

WATCH VIDEO —

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

I’m happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I’ve urged to introduce these kids to me. https://t.co/ahYVws8VCB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2019



Later, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took note of Comaneci’s praise for the duo and tweeted: “I’m happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it!”

“As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I’ve urged to introduce these kids to me,” he added.

It could not be ascertained where the video was filmed, although some in the comments section suggested that it was shot in Nagaland.

The TikTok video which has been viewed over 7 lakh times on Twitter, the two kids could be seen performing somersaults and cartwheels with apparent ease.