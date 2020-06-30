Seeking its consent to restore the recognition to 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Sports Ministry on Tuesday filed an application in the Delhi High Court. Apart from the 54 NFs, the ministry has also requested for the restoration of recognition of the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the School Games Federation of India and the Rowing Federation of India. Also Read - IOA Infighting Should End For The Good of Indian Sports: Rajeev Mehta

On June 24, the Delhi HC had directed the sports ministry to revoke the recognition to the NSFs it had granted earlier this month.

"Respondent No.1/MYAS is filing instant application seeking consent of the Hon'ble court to give provisional annual recognition for 2020 to concerned 54 NSFs and to revoke/restore the suspended/witheld government recognition of 3 NSFs… and consequently to give provisional annual recognition for 2020 till 30.09.2020 in view of the extra ordinary circumstances prevailing due to COVID-19," news agency IANS quoted the application as reading.

“It is respectfully submitted that the non-renewal of annual recognition of the NSFs is detrimental to the overall development of the Sports especially of the Athlete/Sportspersons who are otherwise presently demoralized due to COVID-19 since all training and competitions were put on hold,” it added.

In its order, the HC had said the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) were to “inform the court in advance” while taking “any decision in relation to the NSFs”.

IOA president Narinder Batra had expressed concerns regarding India’s preparation for the Tokyo Olympics in wake of the de-recognition.

Batra said the Olympic-bound athletes will face hurdles in their training and there’s a chance that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could derecognise the IOA citing government intervention.

“This can even lead to de-recognition. If any NSF says to its International Federation that we are not able to do anything because IOA is not giving any permission. The IOA will then say that we have to take approval from the court as do the ministry then it could come to government interference in the autonomous working of sports bodies and we will get suspended. As citizens of India we have to follow and respect the orders of the court and we will do it. And if that means not winning any medal at the Olympics so be it, what can we do now,” Batra had said.

With IANS Inputs